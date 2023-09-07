Barcelona could hijack move for 17-year-old Brazilian as Chelsea cool transfer talks - Reports

Barcelona could hijack Chelsea's transfer for Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo after the Blues cooled their interest in signing the 17-year-old, according to SPORT's Joaquim Piera (via Barca Universal).

The Blaugrana have recently delved into the Brazilian market due to the club's new sporting director Deco's knowledge and expertise in that domain. He was an integral factor in the signing of Vitor Roque, who is set to ply his trade for Catalonia from July 2024.

Another Brazilian star that has caught the eye of Deco is Corinthians defensive midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. The 17-year-old has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season. He has become renowned for his exceptional vision, physicality, and defensive skills.

Moscardo was linked with a move to Chelsea. The Blues reportedly submitted a €21 million plus €4 million in add-ons bid. However, this was rejected due to Corinthians demanding €30 million.

Due to this, talks between Chelsea and Corinthians have allegedly cooled down significantly. This would leave the doors open for Barcelona to sign the promising young talent in the upcoming transfer windows.

Barcelona interested in signing former Chelsea midfielder - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in the January transfer window.

Jorginho plied his trade for Chelsea for four-and-a-half seasons, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists in 213 appearances across all competitions. The defensive midfielder also won four major trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including the UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old was surprisingly sold to Arsenal in January for £12 million. While the Italian has a contract with the club until July 2024, his minutes have dwindled this season due to the arrival of record-signing Declan Rice.

Jorginho has played just 17 minutes of Premier League football this campaign, which would boost a possible exit from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

One club that is interested in his services is Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez reportedly believes the Italian would be an ideal replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets, who joined Inter Miami in July.

The Blaugrana signed Oriol Romeu as Busquets' replacement earlier this summer. The Spain international has impressed so far, starting all four of Barcelona's games this season. Jorginho would provide ideal competition to him as Xavi Hernandez and company look to retain their La Liga title this season.

The Catalonia are currently third in the standings with 10 points from four appearances, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.