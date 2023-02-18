Barcelona hold meeting with defender's agent to study summer move - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a potential summer move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The right-back has been a key part of the Bavarians' squad since joining the club from VfB Stuttgart in 2019. He has played 146 games for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

Pavard, 26, has also operated as a centre-back. With Joao Cancelo joining Bayern on loan from Manchester City in January, the Frenchman is expected to continue in the centre-back position.

As per SPORT, Pavard was looking to leave the German club in the January transfer window. He could have joined Inter Milan but Bayern rejected the move.

As per journalist Gerard Romero, his agent Pini Zahavi is currently in Barcelona and speaking to the Catalan giants about a potential summer move. They have already held a meeting.

Pavard's contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2024 and the club would be open to letting him leave in the summer. Barcelona have often used Jules Kounde as a right-back this season and could look to reinforce the area in the summer.

They are also monitoring Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco.

Barcelona manager Xavi on UEFA Europa League draw against Manchester United

The Blaugrana hosted the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff clash against Manchester United on February 16. The enthralling game ended in a 2-2 draw with all to play in the second leg.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the visitors before Barcelona equalized via Marcos Alonso. Jules Kounde then put the ball in his own net before Raphinha restored parity.

Speaking after the game, Xavi admitted that it was a tough game, saying (via Eurosport):

“It was a really tough game, really difficult, with a lot of intensity, passion, rhythm. I think we have to be proud because we competed really well until the end. We could have won in the last two chances, but we played against a top team in Europe.”

The second leg of the tie will be played at Old Trafford on February 23.

