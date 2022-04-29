Barcelona hold talks with agent of Chelsea forward to discuss 'possibilites' of summer transfer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. The Catalan club have prioritized signing a top-quality striker this summer.

According to Marca, the club have been thinking about making a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski.

The Spanish giants, however, are facing obstacles in their pursuit of the Bundesliga duo. They have, therefore, identified Romelu Lukaku as a 'Plan C' and have reportedly held negotiations with the Chelsea forward's agent over a move to Camp Nou.

Erling Haaland has attracted attention from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez's side lacks the finances required to compete with the aforementioned clubs for the Norwegian's signature.

Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou in recent months. However, Bayern Munich are believed to be reluctant to part ways with the Polish striker.

His contract with the Bavarians is set to expire in 2023. The club are reportedly keen to extend his contract, and are also open to the possibility of keeping him for a year and letting him leave on a free transfer next year.

Hence, Barcelona have switched their focus to Lukaku. The Belgian striker joined Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer in a deal worth £97.5 million. He has endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign with the Blues.

The forward has scored just 12 goals from 40 appearances in all competitions and has fallen out of favor with Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku is believed to be unhappy at Chelsea and could seek a move away from the club this summer. Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany and the club's sporting adviser Jordi Cruyff have held talks with the player's agent Federico Pastorello to discuss a potential summer transfer.

The Spanish club's financial situation could, however, hinder any attempts to sign Lukaku. Chelsea will look to recoup the majority of the £97.5 million amount if they sell him.

Barcelona are facing debts totalling up to €1 billion. However, the club's president Joan Laporta is negotiating a deal with CVC Investments, which could see them receive the funds they require to make new signings.

The club will also look to part ways with some players who have been deemed as surplus to requirements. Such players include Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic, and Francisco Trincao.

Barcelona could face stiff competition from Inter Milan for the signature of Romelu Lukaku

According to Calciomercato, Romelu Lukaku is keen to return to Inter Milan. The Belgian scored 64 goals in 95 appearances during his two seasons with the club, across competitions, and led the Nerazurri to its first Scudetto in 11 years last season.

Inter Milan are reportedly open to the prospect of re-signing the 28-year-old forward, as per ESPN. The club are preparing themselves for the potential departure of talismanic forward Lautaro Martinez, who has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Reports suggest Diego Simeone's side view the Argentine as a potential replacement for veteran striker Luis Suarez, who has entered the latter stages of his career. Barcelona could therefore face stiff competition for Lukaku.

