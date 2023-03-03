Barcelona to hold talks with key player over contract extension next week - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly hold talks with Sergio Busquets next week over extending his stay at the Nou Camp. The veteran Spanish midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the 34-year-old's representative, Josep Maria Ortobig, and the Barca hierarchy will hold a meeting next week to discuss his renewal. Busquets was seemingly headed to the MLS to join Inter Miami with his contract expiring. However, he is now willing to listen to the Catalan giants' proposal.

One reason behind this is that his longtime friend and PSG attacker Lionel Messi is unsure of heading to Miami. Herons boss Phil Neville admitted that his MLS side were trying to lure Busquets and Messi to the DRV PNK Stadium.

Busquets has featured 30 times across competitions this season, providing an assist and helping his side keep 17 clean sheets. He has been a mainstay in the Blaugrana side since making his debut in 2008, making over 700 appearances.

Xavi is keen for Busquets to stay at Barcelona and has held a conversation with the midfielder. This is said to have radically changed the situation. If the Spaniard does renew his contract, it will follow Sergi Roberto, who put pen to paper on a new one-year deal.

Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu says Barcelona' Franck Kessie would be welcome at the Serie A club

Franck Kessie has been linked with Inter Milan.

Kessie has endured a miserable spell at Barcelona since joining the La Liga giants from AC Milan on a free transfer last summer. He has featured 29 times, starting just 12 of those games, scoring two goals, and providing three assists.

The Ivorian has been linked with a move to the Rossonerri's rivals Inter. His former Milan teammate Calhanoglu has claimed that the midfielder would be welcome at Simone Inzaghi's side. He said (via Football Italia):

“He is a friend and a top player and here champions are always welcome. We speak a lot, it’s true. He plays for a big club, but he knows Inter are the same.”

SPORT reports that Kessie won't be leaving the Nou Camp in the summer. Barcelona have been banned from buying players in the upcoming transfer window by La Liga. Hence, they are reluctant to part ways with the Ivorian as they will not be able to sign a replacement. Moreover, the Blaugrana have appreciated Kessie's patience while spending a while out of the first-team.

