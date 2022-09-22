Barcelona hold talks to sign Brazilian prodigy ahead of Real Madrid and PSG: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona have overtaken Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick. The Blaugrana have a long history of signing young players from the continent, Lionel Messi being the most notable in recent decades.

Endrick's representatives have reportedly flown to Barcelona to discuss the future of the 16 year old. Endrick has impressed Barca scouts and has now become an important part of the club's transfer plans.

Having joined the Palmeiras first team at the young age of 16, it is believed that the wonderkid is in search for a new challenge.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barça have made a move to sign Brazilian starlet Endrick (16). A meeting in Barcelona has taken place with the player's management. [sport] Barça have made a move to sign Brazilian starlet Endrick (16). A meeting in Barcelona has taken place with the player's management. [sport] #fcblive ❗️ Barça have made a move to sign Brazilian starlet Endrick (16). A meeting in Barcelona has taken place with the player's management. [sport] #fcblive 🇧🇷 https://t.co/ST4QKOmmfC

Endrick's professional contract has a release clause of €32 million, similar to the one Manchester City paid to sign Gabriel Jesus in 2016. While Barca have spoken with the player's agents, they are yet to begin discussions with Palmeiras.

This maybe because of the Catalan outfit's financial issues, and this could make things difficult to make proposals for such a young player. Endrick cannot move to Europe until he reaches the legal age, which will be in the summer of 2024.

However, Barca cannot rest on their oars, as the player is being closely followed by Real Madrid and PSG. While the Madridistas are reportedly not too interested in signing the forward, the Parisians are keen.

Barcelona will be concerned about this because PSG have the "financial muscle" to make the signing immediately. According to SPORT, they have intentions of moving quickly to begin discussions with Palmeiras.

Why Barcelona target Endrick is on PSG's radar

The Parisians have set up a focus on signing young wonderkids for the future, especially from the South American region. According to SPORT, going for the Palmeiras wonderkid is a "declaration of principles," as it indicates seriousness in their new sporting project.

PSGhub @PSGhub ) PSG launched a new global scouting program with South America being the epicentre. Qatar sees Brazilian jewel 16-year old Endrick from Palmeiras as a statement signing. Parisian club ready to "step on the gas" with Barça also on the lookout. ) PSG launched a new global scouting program with South America being the epicentre. Qatar sees Brazilian jewel 16-year old Endrick from Palmeiras as a statement signing. Parisian club ready to "step on the gas" with Barça also on the lookout. @joaquimpiera (🌕) PSG launched a new global scouting program with South America being the epicentre. Qatar sees Brazilian jewel 16-year old Endrick from Palmeiras as a statement signing. Parisian club ready to "step on the gas" with Barça also on the lookout. @joaquimpiera 🔥🇧🇷 https://t.co/rDLLhu3PA2

Signing such players could also prove to be more financially feasible for PSG, given that they spent nearly €400 million on just Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. If the Parisians' ambitions of signing South American wonderkids picks up pace, it will likely affect Barcelona's interest in the region.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far