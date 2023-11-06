Barcelona hope to sign Argentina international linked with Manchester United as Oriol Romeu's replacement – Reports

Barcelona are allegedly interested in signing Real Betis midfielder and Manchester United target Guido Rodriguez as a potential Oriel Romeu replacement next year.

The Blaugrana, who lifted the La Liga title last season, roped in Romeu for around €3.4 million from Girona after Sergio Busquets' exit earlier this July. However, they are said to be looking to part ways with the 32-year-old defensive midfielder due to his poor outings this season.

Hence, according to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Barcelona have earmarked Rodriguez as an immediate replacement for Romeu. They are keen to snap up the Argentine, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2024, in a cut-price deal in the winter transfer window.

To raise funds for the potential move, Xavi Hernandez's side are aiming to strike a deal with Girona for Romeu's possible January exit. They are believed to be open to holding talks for a fee of €5 million.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are likely to face tough competition from Manchester United in their pursuit of Rodriguez. They are also thought to be in a transfer race with the likes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano offered a positive update about the Catalans and Manchester United's pursuit of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. In his Caught Offside column, he wrote:

"Real Betis want to offer Guido a new deal as he comes closer to being a free agent. The same for Juan Miranda, but at this stage there's no agreement with both players including Guido. It's an open situation. At the moment, [it] is not something concrete."

Rodriguez, 29, has netted eight goals and provided four assists in 158 matches for Real Betis so far, helping them lift a Copa del Rey trophy.

Rio Ferdinand identifies Barcelona's Ronald Araujo as an apt Manchester United target

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Rio Ferdinand named Barcelona star Ronald Araujo and RC Lens ace Kevin Danso as two players who would improve Manchester United's defence. He said:

"The boy at Lens, there's one there, he's good. The Uruguayan boy at Barcelona – Araujo. Whether he's gettable or not, I think he's brilliant. He's an unreal centre half. He has every attribute to be perfect for the Premier League. I'd probably say he's the standout, but whether he's gettable or not, I don't know."

Araujo, 24, has cemented himself as a crucial starter at the Blaugrana over the last three seasons. He has helped them lift a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey crown and a Supercopa de Espana trophy so far, making 122 appearances across competitions in the process.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have endured a shaky start to the ongoing 2023-24 season. They have lost eight times and conceded 26 goals in 16 overall outings so far with a host of defenders out injured now.