Barcelona hope to sign Bayern Munich superstar for less than €75 million next summer – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to sign Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich for less than his asking price of €75 million next summer.

The Blaugrana have been in pursuit of Kimmich since the end of last season, but failed to lure him away from the Allianz Arena owing to financial constraints earlier this summer. They signed Oriel Romeu for a comparatively lower €3.4 million from Girona instead later on.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Barcelona have chalked out a way to sign the ex-RB Leipzig midfielder to their ranks in the future. They are believed to be confident about striking a deal for a fee less than his asking price next summer as the star's contract ends in 2025.

Xavi Hernandez's outfit, who also signed Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan earlier this summer, lost Sergio Busquets on a free switch to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami this June. They have Romeu as their only natural number six with Gundogan as an option.

Kimmich, 28, could prove to be a fine addition for Barcelona, emerging as a first-team star in the process. He has cemented himself as a brilliant holding midfielder on the back his 20 trophies at the Bavarians.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig for just €8.5 million in 2015, Kimmich has netted 40 goals and laid out 96 assists in 351 appearances for Bayern Munich so far. He has also been known to be a team player, filling in at right-back on a number of games over the last few years.

Should Kimmich join the Catalan outfit in 2024, he would easily displace Romeu in their starting lineup. He would form quite a balanced midfield alongside players like Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi.

Joao Felix backed to excel at Barcelona

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo backed their out-on-loan forward Joao Felix to impress at Barcelona during his season-long loan deal. He elaborated:

"Let him show everyone his talents. He can become one of the greats in Europe in the next two years. I am convinced that he will do it at Barcelona, but I have to remind that he is still an Atletico Madrid player."

Felix, 23, secured a loan transfer to Camp Nou on the recently concluded summer deadline day after his fallout with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. He has made one cameo appearance, coming on in the Blaugrana's latest 2-1 win against Osasuna, this campaign.

A right-footed Benfica academy graduate, the Portuguese spent six months out on loan at Chelsea last season. He endured a tough time at Stamford Bridge, scoring just four goals in 20 games across competitions.