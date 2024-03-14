Barcelona identify 18-year-old Spanish attacker as summer transfer target: Reports

Barcelona have allegedly earmarked Real Zaragoza teenager Adrian Liso as a top summer target as they are interested in strengthening their attacking options in the near future.

The Blaugrana, who are third in the 2023-24 La Liga standings with 61 points from 28 matches, have utilized a number of youngsters this season. The likes of Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez have proved to be crucial for the team of late.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona are keen to add Liso to their squad ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. They have identified the Spanish attacker as an ideal addition to their Barça Atletic squad.

Expand Tweet

Liso, whose Real Zaragoza contract is set to expire in June 2025, is yet to to make his professional debut for the Segunda Division club. However, the 18-year-old has impressed the Blaugrana with his positional versatility and his excellent displays in the youth matches.

Should Liso secure a transfer to Barcelona this summer, he would pop up as a key starter for their 'B' team. Depending on his growth, he could provide competition to Yamal, Vitor Roque, and Marc Guiu as well.

Xavi Hernandez says latest win over Napoli is one of best moments as Barcelona boss

Earlier on Tuesday (March 12), Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 to progress to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They sealed a 4-2 aggregate win over the Serie A champions in their continental last-16 clash.

Expand Tweet

At a post-game press conference, Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez expressed his excitement about his team's return to the last-eight stage for the first time since 2020. He said (h/t Sportstar):

"There has been a lot of unfair criticism, [that we were] the joke of the Champions League, we had to play with that pressure. We had to be better than Napoli and we were, it's a more than deserved qualification, it's one of my best moments as Barça coach."

Xavi also showered praise on teenage defender Pau Cubarsi, who was named the Man of the Match in the second leg against Napoli, saying:

"He's a very rational kid, he's got a lot of brains, he's patient, he's very humble, he wants to improve. His sudden emergence is wonderful for Barça and Spanish football – we're looking at a top-level defender for years to come."

Cubarsi, 17, has started nine of Barcelona's last 13 outings across all competitions this season. He turned a lot of heads after marking Napoli's Victor Osimhen out of the tie on his UEFA Champions League debut.