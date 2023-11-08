Barcelona identify 2 managers as potential replacements for Xavi after La Liga giants suffer Shakhtar defeat: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified two managers who can potentially replace Xavi at the club. The Catalan side reportedly see Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Girona's Michel as the ideal candidates to take over if things turn further south at the club.

As per a report in El Nacional, Xavi's position at Barcelona is under threat, and the club have begun their search for replacements. The recent losses to Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have forced the management to prepare themselves for tougher moments in the future.

Michel has done well at Girona this season, losing just once in their opening 12 matches. He has helped take the City Football Group side to the top of the table, four points ahead of Barcelona right now.

Klopp has transformed Liverpool and made them one of the top European sides. However, the Catalan side will need to make a big effort to convince the German manager. He told the media in September this year (via GOAL):

"We're building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on? I have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can't just cut out the eight years. I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I wasn't drugged or tied up and had to sign with my mouth. That was a free decision. And that's why it doesn't fit."

Xavi signed a new deal at Camp Nou earlier this season to extend his deal to 2025.

Joan Laporta backed Barcelona manager Xavi earlier this year

Xavi is slowly losing the confidence the Barcelona board had in him, as per the aforementioned El Nacional report.

However, earlier this year in July, club president Joan Laporta showed confidence in the manager. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"It's an extraordinary generation of players, and led by a marvellous coach. I am convinced (by Xavi) -- he has knowledge, personality, his style of playing that Barca show, and we express ourselves in that way."

Xavi was appointed as the Barcelona manager in November 2021 after they sacked Ronald Koeman. He led the Catalan side to La Liga last season.