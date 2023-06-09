Barcelona identify 2 players who can make them competitive in Europe after missing out on Lionel Messi: Reports

Barcelona have missed out on Lionel Messi as the Argentine will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

Barca have now identified Joshua Kimmich and Vitor Roque as the two players to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window (according to El Nacional).

The Blaugrana are keen to reinforce their midfield as Sergio Busquets will leave as a free agent in the summer. Bayern Munich's Kimmich is a key target for the Blaugrana. The German has played as a midfielder and also as a right-back during his career.

Kimmich has made 347 appearances for the Bavarians so far in his career, including 47 this season. The German scored seven goals and provided 11 assists across competitions this season. The 28-year-old is one of the finest players in his position.

Convincing Bayern to sell Kimmich, though, won't be an easy task. His current deal will run out at the end of the 2024-25 season and the player has an estimated market value of €80 million.

Missing out on Lionel Messi means that Barcelona have room for improvement in their attack. They have identified Vitor Roque as a player who can work as a backup for Robert Lewandowski. The 18-year-old Athletico Paranaense youngster can even replace the Pole in the future.

Xavi reacted to Lionel Messi's failed Barcelona return

Lionel Messi was set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. The Argentine was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. The attacker, though, will write the next chapter of his story at MLS club Inter Miami.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez spoke about his former teammate's failed return. The Spaniard claimed that he understood if Messi wanted a quieter life. Xavi told Jijantes FC:

"I have noticed a change in him over the last few days and weeks. He doesn't see things as clearly and we have to respect him. We often don't put ourselves in someone else's situation, we lack empathy."

"Being Leo Messi can't be easy. He never has any peace and has to be a 10 in everything. He has seen that he hasn't had a good time and he doesn't want this kind of pressure, it's normal."

He further added:

"The excitement was generated because we both talked, we have talked a lot. We were all looking forward to it, first for him, then for me and then for the club. But the circumstances didn't work out... He wanted to lower the level of pressure and tension. He wants a quieter life."

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami marked the end of his time at European football. He represented Barcelona and PSG in the continent. Fans will obviously keep a keen eye on how the Argentine performs in the MLS.

