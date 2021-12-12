Barcelona identify 24-year-old as Marc-Andre ter Stegen's replacement: Reports

Barcelona have identified Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon as the replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The news comes from Spanish outlet El Nacional [via The Hard Tackle].

Ter Stegen has established himself as Barcelona's undisputed number 1 since joining them from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. The Germany international has made 297 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans so far, while also keeping 120 clean sheets in the process.

However, Ter Stegen is currently facing an uncertain future at Camp Nou despite having a contract with the club until 2025. There have been suggestions that the 29-year-old could soon be on his way out of Barcelona.

The goalkeeper, who was instrumental in Barcelona's Champions League triumph in 2015, has struggled with injuries recently. Ter Stegen's form between the sticks has been less than convincing.

Barcelona boss Xavi is planning a major squad revamp and Ter Stegen could be among those to be shown the door. It appears Blaugrana have already identified a replacement for the German.

According to reports, Athletic Bilbao custodian Simon is being eyed as a replacement for Ter Stegen by Barcelona. The Catalans could make a move for the 24-year-old next summer.

Xavi's side have also been linked with a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. However, Serie A champions Inter Milan have reportedly taken the lead over Barcelona in the race for the Cameroonian.

With Onana edging closer to a free transfer to Inter Milan, Barcelona are claimed to have turned their attention towards Simon. It remains to be seen if they can strike a deal with Athletic Bilbao over the 24-year-old's sale though.

Can Barcelona replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen with Unai Simon?

Unai Simon joined Athletic Bilbao's youth setup in 2011. After rising through the ranks at the Basque club, the goalkeeper made his senior debut for them in 2018.

Simon has since gone on to establish himself as Athletic Bilbao's first-choice goalkeeper. The goalkeeper has played over 100 matches across all competitions for the La Liga outfit.

The 24-year-old's performances for Athletic Bilbao also earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team. Simon is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for Luis Enrique's side.

Having impressed for both club and country, Simon now finds himself on Barcelona's transfer wishlist. The Catalans view the shot-stopper as a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Simon, though, has a contract with Athletic Bilbao until the summer of 2025. The La Liga outfit could demand a hefty sum for his sale and it remains to be seen if Barcelona can afford it.

