3 ‘untouchable’ players at Barcelona revealed as Xavi plans squad revamp - Reports

Barcelona have identified Ansu Fati, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez as the only 'untouchable' players in their squad. Manager Xavi plans a revamp, according to Catalonian television channel Esport3. The rest of the players will have to earn their place in the Blaugrana team.

Having bowed out of the Champions League group stage this week, Barcelona appear to be at an all-time low. The Blaugrana are currently seventh in the La Liga table, a whopping 16 points adrift of their arch-rivals and league leaders Real Madrid.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona will play Europa League football for the first time since it was the UEFA Cup in 2003-04 😐 Barcelona will play Europa League football for the first time since it was the UEFA Cup in 2003-04 😐 https://t.co/93vUGRg98N

The Barcelona hierarchy know they need to make bold decisions to get the team back to where they belong. That is why Blaugrana hired club legend Xavi to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman last month.

While Xavi's arrival has not made any significant changes to their results yet, Barcelona are hopeful of clawing their back to the top of Europe again. The Camp Nou outfit's hierarchy is even prepared to back the Spaniard in the transfer market to bounce back from their recent setbacks.

Tasked with taking his former employers to the top of Spain and Europe, Xavi is planning a major squad revamp at Barcelona. The 41-year-old wants to make each player in his team earn their place.

According to reports, Fati, Gavi and Gonzalez are the only players who have their places guaranteed at Barcelona. The rest will have to prove their worth between now and the end of the season.

La Senyera @LaSenyera ❗️| The only untouchables at the club right now are Ansu Fati, Nico and Gavi. [ @OnzeTv3 ❗️| The only untouchables at the club right now are Ansu Fati, Nico and Gavi. [@OnzeTv3] https://t.co/tjY2T57cjj

Barcelona do not view any player other than the aforementioned trio to be indispensable. That includes veterans like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

It remains to be seen who among the current Barcelona players will still be at Camp Nou come the start of the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona and Xavi do not want passengers in the team

Having taken charge of Barcelona last month, Xavi is planning to make major changes to the team. The Spanish tactician is even prepared to part ways with a host of players should they prove to be not worthy of a place in the squad.

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are ready to terminate the contracts of players who have been deemed excess to requirements. The Blaugrana will also reportedly entertain offers for several key players next year.

Edited by Bhargav