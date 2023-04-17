Barcelona identify 27-year-old left-back as potential replacement for Jordi Alba: Reports

Barcelona could bring in Villarreal left-back Jose Pedraza this summer if Jordi Alba ends up leaving the club.

Alba, whose contract expires in the summer of 2024, could end up leaving at the end of the season due to a lack of playing time. He has only managed to start 12 La Liga games this season.

As per El Nacional, Atletico Madrid have earmarked the 34-year-old to bolster their left flank. Sergio Reguilon is scheduled to exit the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of his loan spell and return to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Alba could, hence, hope to garner some playing time at a top club if he decides to join Los Colchoneros. In the event of his departure, Barcelona are supposedly keen on signing Pedraza as they would want someone to compete with Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Marcos Alonso has seemingly failed to impress the Catalan giants down the left flank and has often been used as a centre-back by Xavi Hernandez. An offer of around €10 million could be enough to prise Pedraza away from Villarreal.

The 27-year-old's contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica expires in the summer of 2026 but it could be hard for him to stay loyal if Barca come calling. He is one of the Yellow Submarines' most experienced players, registering 11 goals and 19 assists in 157 games across competitions.

However, Barcelona are likely to go in for Pedraza only if Alba leaves, which could be delayed by at least a season if Lionel Messi returns to Catalonia this summer.

Barcelona will not break La Liga points tally record after another goalless draw

Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw for a second time within a week as Getafe secured an important point in their fight for survival.

They are now four points clear of 18th-placed Valencia in the league table after 29 games. Barcelona's draw against Getafe means they will not be able to record more than 100 points this season. They currently have 73 points from 29 games.

The current record for most points in a La Liga campaign lies with Real Madrid (2011-12) and Barca (2012-13). The Catalan giants had a chance to break that record and keep it just to themselves but that is now out of their grasp.

They were also held to a goalless draw against Girona on April 10 in La Liga five days after losing to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Los Blancos overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to win the return leg 4-0 at Spotify Camp Nou.

This is the first time Barca have failed to score in three consecutive games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes