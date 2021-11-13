Barcelona identify 3 Chelsea stars as potential targets in the January transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are planning to revamp their squad under Xavi, and they have set sights on three Chelsea players. Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are reportedly the ones on their radar.

As per a report in SPORT, Xavi is working on a list of players he needs to improve his squad and sees the three Chelsea players as the ideal fit.

Joan Laporta is reportedly willing to spend as much as the new manager needs in January to see them fight for a trophy at the end of the season.

Ziyech has not had a great stint at Chelsea, with the Moroccan often going in and out of the team. Frank Lampard's style suited the former Ajax star, but Thomas Tuchel's system is not the best for him.

Although he has been fighting for his place, reports suggest he could look for a move away if things do not improve.

Xavi could bring out the best in Ziyech. However, he will have to be used in a Lionel Messi-esque role as the former Ajax man is not known for pressing when they lose the ball.

Pulisic is a perfect fit for Tuchel's system but has not been able to keep himself fit. Barcelona are still interested in signing the American despite their experience with Ousmane Dembele in recent years.

Pulisic could be the spark Barcelona need and turn out to be the competition Ansu Fati needs to push himself a little more.

Hudson-Odoi has been challenged by Tuchel to prove himself in 250 games, and the winger has taken it seriously. He has been in good form this season and is looking to make one of the front three spots his own.

Will Chelsea sell any of these players to Barcelona?

While Barcelona seem to have shown interest in Chelsea players, the possibility of getting them is not high. Ziyech is the only player the Blues are likely to let go of without a fight if the Catalan side put an excellent offer on the table.

Pulisic is still seen as a vital part of Chelsea's plans for the next few seasons, while getting Hudson-Odoi will be an almost impossible task for Barcelona.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar