Barcelona identify €65m-rated Bayern Munich winger as PSG-bound Ousmane Dembele's replacement: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly identified Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is currently being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French winger has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with PSG, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Dembele currently has a release clause of €50 million, which will reportedly expire on July 31, and PSG are said to be keen on activating it.

Xavi Hernandez's side, on the other hand, have already started looking for possible replacements for Dembele. Reports in SPORT indicate that Barcelona have set their sights on Bayern Munich winger Sane.

The 26-year-old is reportedly valued at around €65 million and is widely regarded as one of Europe's top wingers. Sane has been a regular feature for Bayern Munich, amassing 133 appearances for the Bavarians.

Should their Sane pursuit crosses the intended budget, Barca could channel funds from the potential sale of Dembele to sign a right-back, as per Barca Universal.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona will succeed in their attempt to land Sane from Bayern this summer. The winger scored 15 goals for the Bavarians during the 2022-23 campaign.

Xavi Hernandez gives his take on Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona

The Spanish tactician has reiterated that Dembele is happy at Camp Nou despite transfer rumors linking him with a move to PSG.

The winger has emerged as a transfer target for Luis Enrique's team, who are keen on activating Dembele's €50 million release clause before it expires.

Speaking about the player's future, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"We don’t know what will happen in the transfer market. I see him happy at Barça, but in the end it’s the player’s decision. If there is something, he will let us know."