Barcelona identify Argentine midfielder with €20 million price-tag as potential replacement for Busquets: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sight on signing Alan Varela as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The Argentine midfielder is a fresh addition to the list of targets the Catalan club are eyeing in 2023.

As per a report in SPORT, Varela is set to cost around €20 million and has trained with the Barca school in Buenos Aires. The Boca Júniors midfielder is also a target for Benfica, who are fighting to keep hold of Argentina's FIFA World Cup star, Enzo Fernandez.

SPORT add, however, that Varela is not Barcelona's top target for their midfield. Xavi and Jordi Cruyff reportedly want Martín Zubimendi as the long-term successor to Busquets.

However, the Real Sociedad man has a €60 million release clause and the Spanish side are not willing to sell for anything less. This has seen Varela come to light as he costs a third of what Zubimendi would.

Varela played 42 games for Boca Júniors in the 2021-22 campaign, registering one goal and two assists.

Xavi wants Barcelona star to stay for another season

Sergio Busquets is reportedly in talks with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as his contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the season. There have been no talk of an extension yet, but manager Xavi is reportedly pushing for it.

Speaking about Busquets earlier this season, the Spanish manager said:

"It is always the same, three or four players are called out when you lose, this is Barcelona, it is normal. When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets, I wouldn't change a thing. He is still very important, he is key. There will be games that he does not play. But Busi always raises things, he is the captain and part of the team's machinery."

He added:

"We have a very healthy dressing room. Things will end up coming off because I can see how things are working from inside."

When quizzed about Busquets' contract situation, Xavi added:

"It ends and that is a reality. We are in October. We'll see how the season goes, the performance, if he's comfortable. That is a personal decision. I decide as the season progressed. We have no natural relief in that position. We had Pjanic and Nico, but they decided to leave."

Reports suggest Busquets will have to take a huge salary cut if he wants to remain at Camp Nou beyond this season.

