Barcelona identify La Liga goalkeeper as potential summer signing - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo as a back-up option for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona's current second-choice goalkeeper Neto is looking for a move away from the club, which has prompted the Catalan giants to plan for a quick replacement. And according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, they have identified the 32-year-old Villarreal goalkeeper as a possible replacement.

Asenjo won the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League with Villarreal, defeating Manchester United in the final, which was his first trophy with the Yellow Submarine in a seven-year association. He has also represented Atletico Madrid, Malaga and Real Valladolid in the Spanish football circuit.

With ample experience in La Liga under his belt, Asenjo has been deemed the perfect second-choice goalkeeper by Barcelona.

The club's current second-choice custodian Neto has been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta calls for patience as the club continues to work on Lionel Messi deal

Barcelona are yet to tie down Lionel Messi to a new deal. The Argentine talisman's contract with the club expired on 30th June. The two parties are yet to reach an official agreement on a renewal.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta called for patience as the club continues to work on a new Messi contract.

“Messi? The message is tranquility and patience,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “At times, you have to play the game of marbles. All will be well.

“The professionals are doing a good job. We are very satisfied with how everything is progressing, but you already know that it’s a special market that requires patience and skill.

“But I believe that we will be able to give good news as the summer advances,” he added.

