Barcelona identify plan B if they can't sign transfer target linked with move to Al-Nassr - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu as an option to strengthen their midfield if they fail to sign Marcelo Brozovic.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Croatian star is set to leave Inter Milan this summer with both Al-Nassr and Barcelona interested. Inter have reportedly agreed on a fee of €23 million — a fee the Catalan giants are finding hard to meet.

Moreover, Brozovic would command a handsome salary given his status at the club and international levels. The 30-year-old UEFA Champions League silver medalist currently earns a net annual salary of €6 million at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Xavi Hernandez reportedly likes Brozovic's profile and wants him in his midfield after Sergio Busquets' exit and the failure to sign Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi. But he will have to operate within limited funds considering Barca's well-documented financial issues.

To this effect, Romeu has emerged as a cheaper alternative. The 31-year-old came through Barcelona's academy and left them after seven years to join Chelsea in 2011 for €5 million.

Romeu spent four years on the Blues' books where he made just 33 senior appearances across competitions. He joined the Saints in 2015, with whom he spent seven years and featured in 256 games.

Romeu reportedly has a €10 million release clause inserted into his contract. His deal with Girona expires in the summer of 2026 but they will be helpless if a suitor meets the Spaniard's buyout clause.

Ilkay Gundogan could still leave Barcelona before summer deadline - reports

Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona from Manchester City on a free transfer next month.

The 32-year-old German superstar has agreed to leave the Cityzens after a trophy-laden seven years in favor of a new challenge in La Liga. But there is a possibility that he could join another team before the end of deadline day this summer.

According to the Athletic, his contract entails a clause where he can leave for free if he isn't registered on Barca's books by the time the transfer window closes. Barca could fail to register their new signings if they don't free up enough space on their wage books.

Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are some of the players who have been, directly or indirectly, pushed out of the team to free up the wage bill. Gundogan will also reportedly receive the entirety of his first year's salary (€9 million after tax) upon signing.

Barca faced issues with La Liga when it came to registering Gavi's new contract. But Barca found a way to ensure that he is their player for at least three more years and will don the No. 6 kit.

