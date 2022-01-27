Barcelona identify Premier League star as top priority target, set to pursue him with 'serious' interest - Reports

Barcelona suffered a huge setback when one of their top players, Ansu Fati, was sidelined due to injury. This has pushed the club to bring in new recruits to bolster their attacking options. According to a report from Catalunya Radio, Wolves winger Adama Traore is considered a serious target by the Catalans.

Barcelona have struggled to score goals this season owing to a lack of depth in their attacking department. The forced retirement of Sergio Aguero this season due to heart issues was something the club were unprepared for.

However, the return of Ansu Fati, who was out for 65 days due to a hamstring injury provided a new hope for Xavi Hernandez. Fati has made 10 appearances this season and has managed to score five goals and has provided one assist.

Bad luck struck Ansu Fati as he was injured again when he came on as a substitute during the Copa Del Rey cup tie against Athletic Bilbao. The 19-year-old suffered an injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring which will take few weeks to recover. With another attacking star left out of the squad for most of the season, Barca are in panic mode and are desperate to sign a forward in January.

During the start of the January transfer window, there were strong reports stating Barcelona's heavy interest in signing Juventus star Alvaro Morata. However interest has cooled down in the past few days and the club is looking for alternate options.

According to the latest report from Catalunya Radio, Barca are reportedly very much interested in signing Wolves star Adama Traore. The club has identified Traore as the ideal target for manager Xavi to strengthen the attack in January.

Can Barcelona convince Adama Traore to make a fairytale return to Catalunya?

Adama Traore could be tempted to make the move to Spain as it will be a fairytale return to Camp Nou for the former Barca player.

Traore was born in Barcelona, and the Wolves star made his football career debut at the age of 17 with the Catalans in 2013. However, the 26-year-old decided to leave the club and join Aston Villa in 2015 which kickstarted his career in England.

In the past few years, there have been rumors suggesting that the Spaniard wants to make a return to the Blaugrana. However, a deal was never made between Wolves and Barca in the past.

The January transfer window brings a great opportunity for Traore to make the much-awaited return to his hometown. However, it won't be a walk in the park for Barcelona to sign the Wolves star as Premier League heavyweights Tottenham are also reportedly interested in signing him.

