Barcelona identify Premier League superstar as ‘dream signing’ for 2025, club confident of affording transfer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a 'dream signing' for the 2025 summer transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan side could afford this deal thanks to the revenue they generate from the new stadium (via @BarcaUniversal). This would be an extremely high-profile signing for the Blaugrana, who aren't enjoying the best of times.

Xavi and Co are second in the La Liga standings, eight points short of leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. They are also in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Paris-Saint Germain (PSG).

Meanwhile, Haaland is playing for a successful Manchester City team, who won the treble during the Norway international's first season at the Etihad. Haaland contributed massively to his team's UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup successes last campaign.

He bagged 52 goals in 53 appearances during the 2022/23 season and has continued to find the net with regularity. This year, the 23-year-old has scored 29 goals in 34 matches across competitions.

The Cityzens are currently third in the Premier League, only a point behind leaders Arsenal. They are also preparing to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona close to signing Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal- Reports

Joao Cancelo

Barcelona are close to signing Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal, according to Sport (via Barca Blaugranes). Currently, the Portuguese defender is nearing the close of his temporary stay with the club till the end of the season.

Since joining the Catalan club, Cancelo has become an important part of the team. He's made 32 appearances across competitions this season, bagging four goals and assists each.

While at the Etihad, the full-back played 154 matches across competitions, bagging nine goals and 22 assists. Cancelo provides Barcelona versatility in defence, being capable of playing as a left-back and right-back.