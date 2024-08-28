Barcelona identify two players to replace injured Marc Bernal - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly identified two academy stars to replace Marc Bernal in the team this season. This comes after the midfielder suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

La Blaugrana traveled to the Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday (August 27) to face Rayo Vallecano in their third La Liga game of the season. They had a poor start as Unai Lopez gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute. Both sides created some chances but were unable to add to the scoring in the first half.

Pedri then restored parity at the hour mark before new signing Dani Olmo, who was making his debut for Barca, scored the winner in the 82nd minute. Despite the win, though, Barcelona suffered a major blow as youngster Marc Bernal suffered an injury. It was later confirmed that he's suffered an ACL injury and will return in 2025.

Trending

The 17-year-old had impressed during pre-season under Hansi Flick, which saw him earn his senior debut this season. He featured in all three of La Blaugrana's games so far.

As per journalist Jaume Marcet, Barca will look to replace Bernal with two other academy stars - Marc Casado and Pau Prim. While Casado has made six senior appearances for Barcelona, including one this season, Prim has yet to make his senior debut.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants could also look to make a new signing, having also parted ways with Ilkay Gundogan.

Hansi Flick comments on Dani Olmo and Barcelona's win over Rayo Vallecano

The Blaugrana signed Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €62 million, including add-ons, earlier this summer. However, due to their financial issues and La Liga wage rules, they were unable to register him in time for their first two games.

Olmo finally featured for Barcelona, coming on as a substitute in the second half, against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday. He scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute to help his side seal all three points.

After the game, manager Hansi Flick commented on Olmo and Barca's performance, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“That’s why [Dani Olmo] is on our team. The first few minutes were not good for us, we didn’t press well, we couldn’t make any combinations, but in the second half the team and Dani played a great match.

“When you look at the results from the last few years we expected a difficult match, but tonight we managed to win. In the second half we made good combinations and we got three more points, and it’s now nine out of nine.”

Barcelona will next host Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday, August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback