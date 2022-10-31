Barcelona identify versatile 21-year-old winger as potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele: Reports

Barcelona have identified Villarreal winger Nicolas Jackson as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal).

The France international came close to leaving Nou Camp as a free agent this summer when his contract expired. After a long-drawn saga, Dembele put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, the winger's current contract isn't one that will end Barca's insecurity about his future at the club. Dembele will enter the final 12 months of his deal once again at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana want to extend his stay beyond the end of next season but are making contingency plans if Dembele wants to leave.

Jackson has emerged as a potential candidate. His age profile, versatility, and contract situation has helped draw Barcelona's attention towards the winger. Jackson primarily operates as a right-winger but can play anywhere across the frontline.

The Senegalese winger has enjoyed increased prominence within the Yellow Submarine set-up, registering three goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions this campaign.

Jackson is in the final year of his contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica, which could see him leave as a free agent at the end of the season. Hence, he could be a financially sound alternative to Dembele if the latter doesn't extend his stay in Barcelona.

The Senegalese's pace, dribbling, and ability to shoot well with both feet make him one of the most dangerous wingers in the world. It is understandable why Barcelona want him to stay for longer.

Even if they bring in Jackson from Villarreal, the youngster could take at least a couple of seasons to replicate Dembele's impact on this Barca side.

Ousmane Dembele had his best Barcelona outing this season against Athletic Club

Dembele has been a regular under manager Xavi Hernandez this season. He has scored four goals and assisted seven more in 17 games across competitions.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger reminded fans of what he is capable of when he took to the pitch against Athletic Bilbao on 23 October. He provided three assists and scored another in a 4-0 La Liga rout of the visitors at the Nou Camp.

His display was a perfect example of what a fit and firing Dembele is capable of on his day. Barcelona reportedly wish to sell him next summer if he doesn't renew his deal by then.

They spent €140 million to sign him in the summer of 2017 and it is natural they would want to recoup some of that fee if he does depart.

