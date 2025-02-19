Barcelona include Liverpool star in 3-man transfer target for next summer: Reports 

Barcelona have included Liverpool forward Luis Diaz in their three-man shortlist for the summer transfer window, according to journalist Jose Alvarez Haya. The Catalans have their eyes on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

The Spanish giants are preparing for an eventful summer after returning to LaLiga's 1:1 rule in January. Barcelona are planning to reinforce the left-forward role at the end of the season and have found their man in Diaz.

The Colombian has been impressive since moving to Anfield from Porto in January 2022. This season, Diaz has registered 15 goals and three assists from 35 outings for the Merseyside club across competitions.

The Catalans already have Raphinha for the left-forward role, and the Brazilian has been in red-hot form this campaign. He has registered 24 goals and 15 assists from 36 games.

The LaLiga giants are pleased with Raphinha's contributions so far but want to add more cover to the position. Barcelona sporting manager Deco has had his eyes on Diaz since his Porto days and believed that the 28-year-old will be a fine fit in Hansi Flick's tactics.

The player is under contract with Liverpool until 2027, and renewal talks haven't been fruitful so far. Recent reports have also suggested that Diaz dreams of moving to Camp Nou, which could work in the Catalans' favor.

How much will Barcelona have to pay to sign Alexander Isak?

It is no secret that Barcelona are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski. The veteran striker has been in a golden run this season but will turn 37 in August.

The Catalans are already planning for the future and have identified Alexander Isak as the ideal candidate for the job. The Swede has been outstanding since joining Newcastle United from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Isak has already scored 19 goals and set up five more from 29 games this campaign, helping the Magpies reach the EFL Cup final. The LaLiga giants are convinced by his efforts and now want him at Camp Nou.

However, prising the Swede away from St. James' Park won't be easy. Isak is under contract until 2028 and Newcastle United have no desire to let him go.

The Premier League side wants to build their squad around the 25-year-old and will only consider an offer upwards of £163m for the player. That could effectively rule Barcelona out of the race.

