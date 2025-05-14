According to Diario AS, Barcelona and Arsenal are ready to compete for Joan Garcia's services this summer. The Catalan side are looking for a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who missed much of the season with a knee injury.

The German custodian has suffered with fitness issues in recent times, and the LaLiga giants are looking to address the position this year. Barcelona signed Wojciech Szczesny on a short-term deal last October to help deal with Ter Stegen's injury.

While the Pole could extend his stay beyond this summer, he is only a temporary fix for the job. The LaLiga giants do have Inaki Pena in their roster, but he is expected to be on the move this year.

The Catalans have reportedly turned to Joan Garcia as a solution. The Spanish custodian has been outstanding for Espanyol this season, and could fit in quite well at Barcelona.

However, Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners in the race for the 24-year-old. The Gunners are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer to replace Neto, who is expected to return to Bournemouth at the end of his loan spell.

The north London side already wanted Garcia to replace Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates last summer, but the transfer failed to materialize. Arsenal are now determined to get their man, and the player is said to be open to a move as well.

The Spaniard reportedly has a £21m release clause in his deal, which will rise to £25m if he is called up by Spain, or if he remains unsold by the final 15 days of the transfer window.

Will Arsenal and Barcelona battle for a LaLiga ace this summer?

Nico Williams

Arsenal and Barcelona are both interested in Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, according to El Nacional. However, the report adds that the player has ruled out a move to Camp Nou this summer.

The Catalan side were also interested in his services last summer, but failed to get a deal across the line. The LaLiga giants have retained their interest in Williams, although their poor finances are posing a threat to a deal.

However, the 23-year-old has no desire to wait until Barcelona's financial woes are over and wants his future sorted at the earliest. That could be a big boost to Arsenal's plans, although they will also face competition from Chelsea for the player's services.

Williams has registered 11 goals and seven assists from 44 games this season.

