Barcelona not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo and only focusing on Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United and was surprisingly linked with a move to Barcelona in a report published by RMC Sport. According to recent updates in the Spanish media, however, the Catalan giants are not interested in the transfer and are unlikely to reach out to the Portuguese superstar.

The 37-year-old striker's agent Jorge Mendes has reached out to Europe's biggest clubs in an attempt to secure a big-money move for his client. In addition to Barcelona, the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also on Mendes' list of potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jorge Mendes, exploring options to find an official proposal as soon as possible. Man Utd, still on same position. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up also today for Man United training, told the club he’s still “dealing with personal/family issue”Jorge Mendes, exploring options to find an official proposal as soon as possible. Man Utd, still on same position. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up also today for Man United training, told the club he’s still “dealing with personal/family issue” 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFCJorge Mendes, exploring options to find an official proposal as soon as possible. Man Utd, still on same position. https://t.co/OuCfiFtIWy

The former Real Madrid forward has not attended training sessions at Manchester United this month and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year and face the unenviable prospect of losing their big-game players in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never featured in the UEFA Europa League and is set to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football. The Portuguese star has been in impressive goalscoring form in the Premier League and is unlikely to spend another transitional season at Old Trafford.

Barcelona focus on Robert Lewandowski transfer amid links with Cristiano Ronaldo

With Ansu Fati injured and Luuk de Jong on his way out of the club, Barcelona are in the market for an experienced striker to lead their line. The Catalans are the frontrunners to secure Robert Lewandowski's signature and have made progress with their negotiations.

Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as a potential target for the Blaugrana this week, with Jorge Mendes reaching out to several clubs to secure the player's future. The modern-day legend has already built his La Liga legacy with Real Madrid, however, and his association with Los Blancos renders a move to their arch-rivals extremely unlikely.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Reports emerged last night that Barcelona president Joan Laporta had discussed Ronaldo with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes during a meeting on Monday evening.



News of the meeting sparked the idea of Frenkie de Jong’s proposed deal potentially involving the 37-year-old. Reports emerged last night that Barcelona president Joan Laporta had discussed Ronaldo with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes during a meeting on Monday evening.News of the meeting sparked the idea of Frenkie de Jong’s proposed deal potentially involving the 37-year-old. https://t.co/nITtsWpHdj

According to Spanish journalist David Bernabeu Reverter, the rumours linking the Manchester United star to the Catalan outfit have no factual basis.

"For the peace of mind of Barcelona fans, listen to me: zero possibility that he will play for Barca. Impossible. Not a single chance."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United last season and remains a prolific presence in the final third. Robert Lewandowski has also enjoyed a stellar year with Bayern Munich and is much higher on Barcelona's wishlist.

