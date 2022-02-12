Barcelona interested in potential move for 23-year-old Ligue 1 goalkeeper - Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont in the upcoming transfer window, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

As things stand, the Catalan giants have a proven number one at their disposal in Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with Neto being the team's backup custodian. However, Neto is keen on a move away from the Nou Camp to secure regular first-team football.

This will leave manager Xavi Hernandez with just one first-team goalkeeper in ter Stegen. According to the aforementioned source, the Catalan outfit have set their sights on 23-year-old shot-stopper Alban Lafont from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

The French U21 international is regarded as one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in Europe. Lafont initially joined Nantes on loan back in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2021.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has made 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 side so far and has kept 21 clean sheets across all competitions. Lafont is also valued at just €10 million by Transfermarkt. However, one can expect the asking price to rise if a big European team such as Barcelona shows interest in the young goalkeeper. Lafont also currently has a contract until the summer of 2024 at Nantes.

it is worth noting that Barcelona do have a young goalkeeper coming up in Inaki Pena. However, the Spaniard is currently out on loan at Galatasaray until the end of the season. Despite being 22-years-old, Pena is yet to have a proper stint with the first-team at the Nou Camp.

Alban Lafont, however, is not the only goalkeeper the Blaugrana have their eyes on. Other potential options for the club include Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Genk's Maarten Vandevoordt, Yassine Bounou from Sevilla and Bartlomiej Dragowski of Fiorentina.

Barcelona face city-rivals Espanyol in La Liga on Sunday

Barcelona take on city-rivals Espanyol in La Liga on Sunday night. Xavi Hernandez's side will be looking to do a double over Espanyol following their 1-0 win over them earlier this season.

The Catalan giants have found some great form in the past few weeks which has seen them enter the top four for the first time under Xavi. The Blaugrana secured an emphatic 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid which saw them leapfrog the defending champions in the La Liga standings.

Barcelona are currently fourth in the table, having amassed 38 points from 22 matches. They are just two points behind third-placed Real Betis and have a game in hand as well.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are 13th in the La Liga table, having picked up 27 points from 23 matches.

Edited by Parimal