Barcelona interested in signing 24-year-old Argentina star - Reports 

La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in signing Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina, a report from TuttoSport (via Sport) has claimed.

Barca endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage, missed out on the Copa del Rey, and finished second in La Liga, 13 points behind champions Real Madrid.

Xavi’s men will look to improve upon their performances next season, for which it is important to bolster certain positions.

Xavi was left unimpressed by Barcelona’s right-back options in the 2021-22 campaign, with neither Dani Alves nor Sergino Dest winning his unwavering confidence.

The Catalan giants will hope to reinforce the area by bringing in Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea, but the Blues are reportedly unwilling to facilitate his transfer. Preparing for the worst, Barca’s sporting director Mateu Alemany is scouring the market for capable right-backs, and Molina has emerged as a person of interest.

According to Italian newspaper TuttoSport, the Blaugrana are the newest names on the list of suitors for the attack-minded full-back. Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old defender.

The Argentine right-back, who scored eight times and provided five assists in 37 games across competitions in the 2021-22 season, has a contract until June 2026.

Molina is also a regular in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina team, which goes on to showcase his ability to thrive in different systems. The full-back is currently valued at €20 million, but Udinese want €30 million for their budding star.

Juventus are the favorites to sign Barcelona target Nahuel Molina

Similar to Barcelona, Juventus also endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign. They finished fourth in Serie A and could not make a mark in any cup competition.

The Bianconeri are set to reinforce their squad to fare better next term, and Molina is supposedly a player they value highly.

Interests from Barca, Atletico, and Arsenal might complicate things, but Juventus are the favorites to get Molina on their books. The Udinese general director himself wants Molina to play for an Italian team and has encouraged Juve to go for him.

In a recent interview, Pierpaolo Marino said (via BeSoccer):

“I hope an Italian team takes on Nahuel Molina. Juventus have the capacity for him.”

Barca might have to engage in a bidding war with the Italians to sign Molina, something they could struggle with unless they sell a few players.

