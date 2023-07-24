Barcelona interested in signing 3 PSG players who are likely to have no future under Luis Enrique: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on signing three PSG players who aren't expected to be a part of Luis Enrique's plans in the 2023-24 season. The Catalan side want Juan Bernat, Nordi Mukiele, and Renato Sanches as they look to bolster their squad.

As per a report in El Nacional, Xavi has asked Barcelona to hold talks with PSG regarding the three players. The manager believes they can afford the trio, who are not part of Enrique's plans in Paris.

Given the club's ongoing financial crisis, Barca haven't made any marquee signings this summer. They have managed to get Oriol Romeu for cheap from Girona, while Ilkay Gundogan has joined on a free transfer.

Now, Xavi wants three more additions and the PSG stars are on his list. He believes Bernat can be the ideal backup to young left-back Alejandro Balde, following the departure of Jordi Alba.

Mukiele is seen as a player who can be the right-back this season and the Frenchman is not the first choice in Paris. Sanches has struggled during his time with the Ligue 1 champions, but Xavi is hoping to add him to his squad.

Xavi demands more signings at Barcelona amid PSG rumors

Xavi reportedly wants Barcelona to make more signings this summer as he continues the squad rebuild. The manager believes that the board is doing a good job so far, but wants them to add more players before the window closes.

The Spanish tactician was talking to the media earlier this summer when he stated that he needed to think about FFP and more before pushing for signings. The manager added that he is calm about the situation as there is enough time left in the window. He said (via GOAL):

"We're still missing pieces, we can't fool the fans. I think we can strengthen more, but the technical staff are working very hard, the president is doing a very good job. We must strengthen ourselves, the president knows that, Mateu [Alemany] knows that, we must not deceive anyone. The market will be long, it's open until the 31st of August, and we need to be as competitive as possible."

Xavi added:

"We are in a complicated situation and perhaps we can't bring in what we set out to do because of financial fair play, but more things are going to come. I can't name names but we are working to make the team more competitive."

L'Equipe reported earlier on Monday that Kylian Mbappe is also a target for Barcelona. They added that the Catalan side are ready to offer players in exchange, but do not have any cash to offer in the bid.