Barcelona interested in signing Championship midfielder with £40 million price tag: Reports

Barcelona are allegedly keen to sign Watford star Yaser Asprilla, who is relishing a breakthrough season, ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Asprilla, 20, sealed a permanent move to the Hornets for close to £2.5 million from Envigado in the summer of 2022. He struggled to find his feet in his first season in England, registering one goal and two assists in 39 games across all competitions, including 16 starts.

However, with Watford manager Valerien Ismael opting to use the Colombian more as a right winger rather than as a number 10, Asprilla has shone this term. He has found the back of the net six times and laid out five assists in 1821 overall minutes, across 34 matches.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona have set their sights on the left-footed player with the intention of adding him to their ranks this summer. They are believed to be hoping to ward off potential competition from a number of Premier League clubs in the transfer race.

Watford, on the other hand, are reportedly aware of Asprilla's stock with the likes of Sporting CP and Galatasaray linked with the player in the past. The Championship side have slapped a price tag of £40 million.

Should Asprilla join Barcelona in the future, he would emerge as a rotational option for them. He would provide fine competition to the likes of Raphinha and La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal, who has netted five goals and laid out seven assists in 34 games this season.

Ex-Barcelona star names Xavi replacement

During an interview with Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, ex-Barcelona star and Udinese attacker Gerard Deulofeu opined on Xavi Hernandez's recent decision to leave. He said (h/t OneFootball):

"I was surprised when Xavi announced he was leaving at the end of the season, but I understand him. If you don't play well in one or two games, you hear the rumble. You have to appreciate the level of demand he puts on himself. Xavi aims to win at least one title a season and, as he doesn't think he's going to achieve it, he steps aside. He loves Barça very much and is very demanding."

Asked to name his pick for Xavi's successor, Deulofeu mentioned Luis Enrique and Roberto De Zerbi as two potential choices. He remarked:

"Xavi's replacement? De Zerbi's Sassuolo was already playing very well. The level of demand with Luis Enrique... he would fight for everything if he returned to Barça. But that is complicated."

Enrique, who helped Barcelona win nine trophies as a manager between 2014 and 2017, is currently at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). De Zerbi, on the other hand, has recently been linked with the managerial post at Liverpool due to his fine tenure at Brighton.

The Blaugrana, who are third in the 2023-24 La Liga table, will next lock horns with Napoli in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg encounter on Wednesday (February 21).