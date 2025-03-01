Barcelona interested in signing Manchester United ace following failed January move to Chelsea: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a move for Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho following his failed January move to Chelsea. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Blaugrana are keen on the Argentina international.

Garnacho's future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation in recent months and the 20-year-old was heavily linked with an exit in January. Chelsea and Napoli were named as suitors for the young winger but a move failed to materialize.

It has been reported that Ruben Amorim is not entirely convinced with Garnacho's attitude and commitment. The winger has also struggled to adapt to the Portuguese manager's 3-4-2-1 system, which uses two attacking midfielders behind the striker.

Garnacho joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and has already made 126 senior appearances for the club so far. He has scored 23 goals and provided 15 assists in the process, attracting plaudits for his dribbling ability, flair and pace.

Capped eight times for Argentina, he is also destined for a bright future at the international level. Despite his undisputed talent and potential, Manchester United could reportedly be willing to sell the winger in the summer.

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for the Spain-born Argentina international as they look to bolster their wide attacking options. Chelsea are also keeping tabs, as per reports after failing to land him in January.

Manchester United keen on Barcelona youngster: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined a host of European giants in pursuit of Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), Ruben Amorim is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old.

Balde has been excellent for Hansi Flick's Barcelona side this season, who are embroiled in a tight title race with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. He has featured 34 times for the Blaugrana this season, scoring once and providing six assists.

The bombarding left-back came through Barca's esteemed La Masia academy and has been a regular since making his debut in 2021. He has already made 113 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring thrice and producing 13 assists.

Manchester United signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in January but the Denmark international is yet to make an impression at his new club. He received a straight red card following a challenge on Ipswich's Omari Hutchinson on February 26, 2025.

Someone like Balde could be the Red Devils' first-choice left wing-back for many years to come. With Luke Shaw's future at Old Trafford uncertain amid his injury struggles, Balde could be a smart signing but would cost the club a fortune.

