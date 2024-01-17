Barcelona interested in signing Manchester United flop on loan: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly seriously interested in signing Manchester United winger Antony who has failed to impress at Old Trafford.

El Nacional (via TEAMTalk) reports that the Blaugrana have emerged as a potential destination for the Brazilian. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is said to be 'very unhappy' with the young winger.

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax in August 2022 for €95 million. He is the second most expensive signing in the club's history and he's struggled to reach expectations following that deal.

The 23-year-old is without a goal or assist in 22 games across competitions this season. He managed eight goals and three assists in 44 outings last season, including the winner as the Red Devils beat Barcelona 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

Antony has three years left on his contract with Manchester United and is valued by Transfermarkt at €35 million. But, Barca would not be looking to sign the 15-cap Brazil international on a permanent deal due to their financial issues.

The Catalan giants are eyeing a straight loan deal for Antony who is extremely open to the move. He earned praise during his two-year spell at Ajax before heading to Old Trafford in 2022, bagging 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 games at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Barcelona boss Xavi reportedly opted not to sign Antony before he joined Manchester United

Manchester United v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

The prior source (via Football365) reported back in March 2022 that Barcelona manager Xavi decided against signing Antony from Ajax. The Spaniard's decision came despite the Brazilian making the La Liga giants his preference.

Barca instead signed Antony's Brazil teammate Raphinha from Leeds United in July 2022 for €58 million. He's endured topsy-turvy form with the Blaugrana, managing 14 goals and 19 assists in 70 games across competitions.

Manchester United eventually won the race to sign Antony but he was on the radar of several European giants including Barcelona. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich were also keeping tabs.

Ten Hag was eager to bring Antony to Old Trafford as he looked to build his new squad with players that fit his philosophy. He explained this last season when commenting on the winger's characteristics (via BBC Sport):

"I know what he can be. On the pitch he is brave. During the transfer window we looked for players with the right character, who can fight and battle."

Antony followed his former Ajax manager to the Red Devils alongside former teammate Lisandro Martinez. But, it appears he could soon be departing amid a lackluster spell in the Premier League.