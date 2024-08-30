Barcelona interested in signing PSG star on loan - Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Danilo Pereira on loan due to their midfield injury woes, according to L'Equipe. La Blaugrana find themselves in need of midfield reinforcements.

Spanish teenager Marc Bernal, at just 17 years of age, started all three La Liga games for La Blaugrana so far this season. However, the youngster ruptured his ACL in their third league game against Rayo Vallecano, leaving Flick a midfielder short for possibly the remainder of the season.

Barcelona reportedly tried to sign Stefan Bajcetic on loan from Liverpool, but the move did not materialize. L'Equipe now report that the Spanish giants are prepared to launch a bid to sign Portugal international Danilo Pereira on loan before the transfer window shuts. The versatile midfielder has found himself out of favor at PSG under manager Luis Enrique.

Danilo made 26 Ligue 1 appearances for Les Parisiens in the 2023-24 campaign as Enrique's side claimed the league title. The club have since signed midfielder Joao Neves, indicating that the 32-year-old Danilo could be unwanted at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona are not the only side interested in signing the Portugal international. He is also reportedly attracting interest from AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona complete sale of forward to FC Porto

Barcelona youngster Angel Alarcon has completed a permanent switch to Portuguese giants FC Porto. The Spaniard has joined the club for an undisclosed fee, with the Spanish club retaining 50% of his rights, ensuring that they will receive half of any transfer fee he commands in the future.

Spanish striker Alarcon was handed his professional debut by Xavi in 2023 in a Copa del Rey game against Ceuta. The 20-year-old went on to play four more times for the club's senior side before injuries stalled his progression.

Alarcon has joined the B-team of FC Porto, which features in the second tier of Portuguese football. The youngster was once highly rated at Barcelona, and he would hope to make an impact in Portugal.

