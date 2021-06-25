Barcelona interested in a swap-deal with Inter Milan involving star defender - Reports

Barcelona are eyeing a swap-deal involving star left-back Jordi Alba joining Inter Milan which will see Alessandro Bastoni move in the opposite direction, according to ESPN (via Barca Blaugranes).

Due to Barcelona's weak finances, the club have been forced into buying free agents and bringing in new players on a swap-deal this summer. The Catalan giants are in dire need of a new centre-back. Both Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are deemed surplus to requirements after poor showings in the past two seasons.

Bastoni has been a defensive rock ever since leaving Atalanta for Inter Milan in 2017. The Italian international is an established centre-back but is also capable of playing as a left-back as he is left-footed. Bastoni made 33 appearances for Inter as they won their first Serie A title since 2010.

Barcelona want star players to lower their wages in order to fund Lionel Messi's contract

Barcelona are in for a massive summer this time around. The club are looking to sell some of their fringe players to free up their wage bill. There are also a few first-team players who Barcelona want to reduce their wages in order to fund Lionel Messi's new two-year deal at the club.

Amongst those players is left-back Jordi Alba. The 32-year-old Spanish international has been Barcelona's first choice left-back ever since signing for the Catalan giants in 2012. However, Barcelona have no other choice but to sell Alba if he doesn't lower his wages.

It will also be difficult for Barcelona to sell their star left-back. In a recent interview, Alba expressed his desire to stay at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future and retire as a Barcelona player. He said:

“I have three years left on my contract and I see myself able to fulfill them. The club’s decision is there and my intention is to stay at Barcelona for life.”

Jordi Alba has made over 380 appearances for Barca (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Barcelona are already rumored to be in search of a new left-back. The Blaugrana have shown interest in signing Valencia skipper Jose Gaya and Ajax left-back Nicolás Tagliafico this summer.

