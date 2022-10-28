Barcelona to invest in two key positions during January transfer window - Reports

Following their elimination from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona are reassessing their plans for the January transfer window. They are planning to buy a right-back and a midfielder in the January transfer window to further bolster their ranks, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The club had made several world-class acquisitions in the summer. They roped in the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Hector Bellerin. The Catalans also gave Ousmane Dembele a brand new deal after his previous one expired at the end of June.

However, Barcelona are still very much a work in progress as evidenced by their underwhelming performances against strong sides like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Joan Laporta publicly backs Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez

“The message to the fans is let's look forward. Xavi also made youngsters play so that they can grow”. Barcelona president Laporta: “We’ve to look forward. We knew that in this process of rebuilding the team there would be ups and downs”.“The message to the fans is let's look forward. Xavi also made youngsters play so that they can grow”. Barcelona president Laporta: “We’ve to look forward. We knew that in this process of rebuilding the team there would be ups and downs”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“The message to the fans is let's look forward. Xavi also made youngsters play so that they can grow”. https://t.co/NPO99Q9W1z

Speaking to Barca TV following the loss (via The Metro), Barcelona president Joan Laporta refused to put the blame on Xavi. He said:

"It’s a shame, but you can’t blame the players or the coach for anything.

"This is a young project in which from the beginning we knew we were going to have ups and downs. The league remains and we have to show that we continue.

"La Liga is very important and we have it close. The message is to look forward. This has already happened."

Barcelona spent as much as €158 million on signings in the summer transfer window, according to the report. As a result, they are looking at players who could be signed for a bargain.

Barca are looking at players who are in the final year of their contracts. Selling clubs won't be in a position to demand a huge sum as transfer fee for these players.

The Catalans simply do not have the resources to spend heavily after the kind of business they pulled off in the summer. With Bellerin only handed a one-year deal and Sergi Roberto likely to leave the club at the end of the season, Barca need to sign a right-back.

They also lack depth in midfield. Although they do have some world-class players in midfield, they need to find a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

According to the report, Barca are looking at a midfielder in the mold of Edgar Davids.

Following the 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich, Xavi admitted that Barca were simply not at Bayern's level: He said:

“We weren’t at [Bayern’s] level tonight, they were better. Simple as that. The elimation affected us psychologically. Now we have to keep going and think about the league."

