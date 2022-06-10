Barcelona join Arsenal in race to sign 31-year-old Premier League winner this summer- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to compete with Arsenal for the signature of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer. The 31-year-old's contract with Pep Guardiola's side is set to expire next summer.

According to HITC, Manchester City are eager to extend the German midfielder's contract. However, Gundogan is believed to be considering his options. The former Borussia Dortmund star is approaching the latter stages of his career and could therefore be open to leaving the Etihad Stadium and joining another of Europe's top clubs.

Gundogan joined Manchester City from Dortmund in the summer of 2016 for £21 million. He has scored 49 goals in 253 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has helped Pep Guardiola's side win four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and a FA Cup.

The German's ability to score goals from midfield has been a massive asset for Manchester City. He scored an impressive 17 goals in 46 games in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign, ending the season as his side's top goalscorer.

He scored 10 goals in 43 games in all competitions last season. Gundogan scored a second-half brace in City's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day of last season's Premier League.

The 31-year-old was, however, left out of Manchester City's starting line-up for both legs of their semi-finals clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League and against Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

This has raised questions over the midfielder's future at the club. Gundogan will be keen to be a regular starter next season to improve his chances of making Hansi Flick's German squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing the German. The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League table last season, narrowing missing out on a place in next season's Champions League. The north London club will be eager to make some astute signings this summer to continue their development under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard will be keen to add some quality to his side's midfield, which is seen as an area of the park where they can improve. Gundogan's experience, passing, and ability to score goals could make him the ideal partner for Thomas Partey.

City have reportedly told the Gunners that Gundogan will be available for a fee of £17m.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan could prefer a move to Barcelona over Arsenal

Ilkay Gundogan will soon be approaching the latter stages of his career. The Manchester City star would therefore prefer to join a club that will give him the chance to play in the Champions League and compete for league titles in the near future.

Barcelona are seemingly on the rise under Xavi Hernandez. The club were languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table when he took over the reigns at Camp Nou midway through the first half of the season. They finished second in La Liga.

Arsenal, on the other hand, were seemingly in pole position to finish in the top four of the Premier League in March. A massive slump in form resulted in the Gunners ending the season in fifth place and qualifying for next season's Europa League.

Mikel Arteta's side are still miles away from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in terms of quality and could therefore struggle to compete for a league title in the near future. Gundogan could prefer a move to Barcelona over Arsenal.

