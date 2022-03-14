Barcelona join Chelsea and Liverpool in race for 25-year-old Brazilian: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to battle it out with Chelsea and Liverpool for the signature of Leeds United star Raphinha this summer. The Brazilian has been Leeds' standout player this season and is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish giants have already begun negotiations with Raphinha's agent Deco over a potential move to Camp Nou. The club are, however, yet to begin talks with Leeds United as the winger's price could depend on whether the Premier League club avoid relegation.

Raphinha has taken his game to another level this season. He has been the shining light in what has otherwise been a dismal campaign for Leeds United. Raphinha has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances for Leeds. His performances have caught the attention of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Barcelona.

Chelsea have reportedly grown frustrated with the inconsistent performances of German forward Timo Werner. Werner has struggled to settle at Stamford Bridge since his £47.7 million move from RB Leipzig in 2020. He scored 12 goals in 50 appearances last season for the Blues.

Werner has scored just one goal in 14 Premier League appearances in the ongoing campaign. According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund are eager to bring Werner back to the Bundesliga this summer.

Chelsea could attempt to sign Raphinha to replace the German if he leaves the club. The uncertainty surrounding the ownership and finances of Chelsea could, however, be a huge obstacle in their pursuit of Raphinha.

Liverpool could be preparing themselves for the potential exit of Mohamed Salah this summer. The Egyptian's contract with the Reds is set to expire in 2023 and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Liverpool could be forced to sell Salah this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. They could attempt to sign Raphinha as a replacement for Salah if he leaves the club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have made immense progress under Xavi Hernandez this season. The club were in ninth place in the La Liga when he was appointed as Ronald Koeman's replacement midway through the season.

The Blaugrana have climbed up to third place in the league table. The Catalan giants' hierarchy are, therefore, likely to back Xavi financially in the transfer market this summer.

Barcelona could drop their interest in Raphinha if Ousmane Dembele stays

French winger Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed a mini resurgence at Barcelona in recent weeks. The 24-year-old was widely expected to leave the club during the January transfer window after rejecting multiple contract extension offers from the La Liga giants.

Dembele failed to secure a move away from Camp Nou in January but has managed to turn things around in Spain. He has scored one goal and provided five assists in his last four La Liga games for Xavi's side. The Spanish tactician is reportedly eager to keep hold of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

According to Sport, Barcelona are planning to offer the Frenchman a two-year contract extension. Reports suggest Dembele is keen to stay at Camp Nou and be a part of Xavi's project.

Barcelona could, therefore, drop their interest in Leeds United star Raphinha. This could lead to a two-horse race between Liverpool and Chelsea for the Brazilian's signature.

