Barcelona join Chelsea in race to sign Premier League defender - Reports

Barcelona are ready to battle Chelsea for the services of Murillo, according to SPORT. The Brazilian defender has been a revelation for Nottingham Forest so far, helping them sit third in the Premier League table after 22 games.

The West Bridgford club have won 13 and lost just four times in the league so far. They have scored 33 goals and conceded just 22. Only Liverpool and Arsenal, who sit above them in the Premier League, have conceded fewer league goals than Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season. Central to their form has been Murillo.

The Brazilian has started all but one game in the league for Nottingham Forest, which he missed due to an addictor problem. The 22-year-old has registered the most clearances (136) and the second-most blocks (31) in the league.

Trending

Murillo's efforts have already earned him admirers at Chelsea and Barcelona. The Catalans are well stocked at the back, especially after Ronald Araujo's recent contract renewal.

However, Inigo Martinez is already in the final phase of his career, while Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen remain linked with an exit. The LaLiga giants will be tempted to move for Murillo to address the issue.

However, the Brazilian is under contract with Nottingham Forest until 2029, so prising him away will be a costly affair. Barcelona are already under financial difficulties and could struggle to complete a move.

Chelsea, however, have the finances to script a deal. With Axel Disasi linked with an exit, the Blues could be tempted to go all out for Murillo this year.

Will Chelsea and Barcelona battle for a Porto ace?

Murillo is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona have set their sights on Chelsea target Samu Aghehowa, according to Fichajes.net. The Blues are planning to rope in a new No. 9 this year and want the FC Porto striker for the job.

Aghehowa has been quite impressive for the Portuguese club since arriving from Atletico Madrid last summer. The 20-year-old has registered 18 goals and two assists from 25 games across competitions so far.

The London giants are pleased with his efforts and want to take him to Stamford Bridge this year. However, Barcelona are already plotting to ruin Chelsea's plans.

The Catalans are also in the market for a new No. 9, with Robert Lewandowski set to turn 37 this year. Aghehowa has apparently been identified as a long-term replacement for the Pole. Interestingly, Liverpool have their eyes on the player as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback