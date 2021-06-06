Barcelona and Juventus planning a swap-deal involving star midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are prepared to let Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic leave for Juventus this summer if they can get a player in a swap-deal, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via the Express).

Barcelona are interested in swapping Pjanic with one of three Juventus players, including Matthijs de Ligt, Rodrigo Bentancur and Alex Sandro.

Despite showing interest in re-joining Juventus this summer, a permanent transfer is not possible for the Old Lady in the current financial situation. This means if Juventus want to re-sign Pjanic from Barcelona, they would either have to make a loan offer or arrange a swap-deal.

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer in a which saw Arthur Melo go the other way. However, the 31-year-old has failed to adapt to life in Spain and is now on the verge of leaving the Nou Camp. Miralem Pjanic has only 19 appearances in La Liga in which he failed to both score or register an assist.

Barcelona eyeing Juventus players who can strengthen their first-team

Barcelona are targeting those Juventus players who can straightaway walk into their first team from day one. The Catalan giants have been chasing a new left-back this summer. Alex Sandro can provide much-needed competition to Jordi Alba.

Barcelona's interest in Rodrigo Bentancur also makes sense in the long run. The Blaugrana are in dire need of finding a long-term replacement for midfield general Sergio Busquets. Miralem Pjanic was signed from Juventus to do the same job in which the Bosnian failed.

Matthijs de Ligt is the third player Barcelona want from Juventus in case of a swap-deal. The Catalan giants have already started to rebuild their defense by signing Emerson Royal and Eric Garcia.

However, de Ligt is one of the most talented young defenders in the world and adding him to the team would bolster Barcelona's defense in a huge way.

Miralem Pjanic has struggled in Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

According to the aforementioned source, the return of Massimiliano Allegri to Juventus is good news for Miralem Pjanic. The 31-year-old has previously worked under the Italian coach and apparently even Allegri is open to the idea of Pjanic returning to the Allianz Stadium.

