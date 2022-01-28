Barcelona and Juventus table offers to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal has received offers from European clubs Barcelona and Juventus to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

Aubameyang was removed from his role as Arsenal captain last month following a disciplinary breach. The forward has also been forced to train away from the Gunners squad after seemingly falling out with Mikel Arteta.

The north London giants have been looking to move the Gabon international on during the ongoing transfer window. Arsenal even received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal to take Aubameyang on loan.

Al-Hilal was reportedly prepared to cover the entirety of the forward's £350,000-per-week salary, while also including an option to make his move permanent. While the offer was enticing for the Gunners, Aubameuyang is keen to stay in Europe.

It has now emerged that two of Europe's biggest clubs - Barcelona and Juventus - have made official approaches to sign the 32-year-old on loan. The La Liga and Serie A giants are looking to acquire Aubameyang's services until the end of the season, according to the aforementioned source.

The two clubs are reportedly locked in talks with Arsenal over a temporary deal for the former Borussia Dortmund star. Arteta's side are yet to make a final decision regarding the player's immediate future, as per the report.

Talks between the clubs are expected to focus on the payment of Aubameyang's £350,000-per-week salary. The Gunners could also push to increase the length of the agreement.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will sanction a move for Aubameyang in the final days of the transfer window. Should the Premier League club let him go, his destination is likely to be influenced by Alvaro Morata's future, according to The Athletic.

Morata is currently on loan at Juventus from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. The Spain international has been the subject of serious interest from Barcelona this month and continues to be linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Should Morata stay at Juventus, Aubameyang could join Blaugrana on loan. However, if Xavi's side acquire the Spaniard's services, Bianconeri could push to sign the Gabon international on a temporary deal.

As things stand, Morata's possible move to Barcelona is unlikely to materialize. While the Catalans have formalized their interest in Aubameyang, they could struggle to fund his wages due to their current financial situation.

Aubameyang's suitors reportedly do not have significant concerns about Aubameyang's professionalism despite being exiled at the Emirates Stadium. Meanwhile, the Gunners' decision regarding the forward could be affected by whether they can bring in a replacement before Monday's transfer deadline.

