Barcelona were keen on move for 21-year-old Arsenal star if they had failed to secure deal for summer signing: Reports

Barcelona were reportedly eager to sign William Saliba from Arsenal if they failed to lure Joules Kounde to Camp Nou before the September 1 transfer window deadline.

According to Fabrizio Romano (h/t the Daily Mail), Kounde was Barca's top priority but they had alternatives in case they missed out on the French centre-back. He was, after all, heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in previous transfer windows.

The defender eventually left Sevilla to join the Blaugranas in August for a fee of around £50 million. However, it could have been another Frenchman, Saliba, in manager Xavi Hernandez's backline if Kounde rejected a move to Barcelona.

The centre-back arrived at the Emirates this summer after a season-long loan spell at Olympique de Marseille. At that point in time, his future at Arsenal was uncertain, with speculation rife about a potential permanent move to OM.

Saliba was also in Barcelona list after priority target Jules Koundé.



…and he’s really loving his life at Arsenal, now. More: Arsenal have been really inflexible on William Saliba: untouchable despite OM intention to make an official bid.Saliba was also in Barcelona list after priority target Jules Koundé.…and he’s really loving his life at Arsenal, now. More: bit.ly/3dZLJ6q Arsenal have been really inflexible on William Saliba: untouchable despite OM intention to make an official bid. 🔴🔒 #AFCSaliba was also in Barcelona list after priority target Jules Koundé.…and he’s really loving his life at Arsenal, now. More: bit.ly/3dZLJ6q https://t.co/QpcU0ZJ9yx

However, the Gunners kept him on board - a decision that has paid off handsomely so far. The tall centre-back has played every single minute of their eight Premier League games so far this season - of which they have won seven.

It is anyone's guess what could have happened had Barcelona formally approached the Gunners to sign Saliba. Nevertheless, the Gunners still cannot afford to rest easy regarding the future of their star centre-back.

Saliba is into the final two years of the contract he signed with the Gunners back in 2019 when he joined them from Saint-Etienne. The north Londoners will undoubtedly be keen to renew his deal considering good performances in the Premier League don't go unnoticed for long by other European superclubs.

Galatasaray eyeing a move for Barcelona goalkeeper

Galatasaray are interested in re-signing Barcelona's Inaki Pena, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto. The Spanish goalkeeper joined the Turkish club on loan for the 2021-22 season as Fernando Muslera's backup.

Pena managed eight appearances for Gala before returning to Camp Nou this summer. He is in the final year of his contract at Barca but the Catalan giants want to open discussions regarding a potential extension.

El portero tiene un contrato que acaba en 2023 con el Barça y hasta ahora no hay ninguna oferta oficial de renovación sobre la mesa.



La idea del club blaugrana es hablar de ello pronto. @relevo Iñaki Peña, primera opción para el Galatasaray 🟡El portero tiene un contrato que acaba en 2023 con el Barça y hasta ahora no hay ninguna oferta oficial de renovación sobre la mesa.La idea del club blaugrana es hablar de ello pronto. Iñaki Peña, primera opción para el Galatasaray 🟡🔴▫️El portero tiene un contrato que acaba en 2023 con el Barça y hasta ahora no hay ninguna oferta oficial de renovación sobre la mesa. ▫️La idea del club blaugrana es hablar de ello pronto. ⤵️ @relevo

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto El Galatasaray, que casi con toda seguridad perderá a Muslera a final de año, quiere que Peña sea su portero titular para la próxima temporada. @relevo El Galatasaray, que casi con toda seguridad perderá a Muslera a final de año, quiere que Peña sea su portero titular para la próxima temporada. @relevo

Muslera, 36, is almost certain to leave the club in the near future and Galatasaray want Pena to be their starting goalkeeper for next season. It remains to be seen if they will still hold an interest in the Barcelona goalie if he renews his contract at the club.

Pena is behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen in manager Xavi Hernandez's pecking order and is yet to play a single minute of competitive football this season.

