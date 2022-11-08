Barcelona keen on offloading 28-year-old star in January but player will only want to leave on one condition: Reports

Barcelona are keen on offloading Memphis Depay in January, but the player will only leave as a free agent, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Depay, 28, is currently dealing with a thigh problem, and it remains to be seen when he is next available.

Barca reportedly had suspicions that the Dutch forward is prolonging his return to the team so that he is fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Depay quickly dismissed these rumors and found the accusations of his professionalism disrespectful.

Memphis Depay @Memphis Hearing some disrespectful rumors about me purposely slowing down my injury.



The media sharing things so easy without actually knowing the facts which as end result creates a negative narrative around my name!



Depay has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp, irrespective of his current injury woes.

He has made three appearances across competitions, scoring one goal.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati are all ahead of him in the competition for places in XaviHernandez's side.

Barcelona are eager to move the player on, but the Dutch attacker only wants to leave as a free agent to secure a signing bonus.

Depay has been unhappy with his more withdrawn role under Xavi, and he is already in the Netherlands on Barca's permission to recover in time for the World Cup.

The former Manchester United forward joined the Blaugrana from Olympique Lyonnais in 2021 on a free transfer.

He has made 41 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists.

Reports claim that Depay has offered himself to Serie A side AS Roma due to his lack of game time at the Nou Camp. His contract with Barca expires next summer.

Barcelona target Wilfried Zaha has made contact with the La Liga club

Zaha is interested in a move to Barcelona

According to Sport, Crystal Palace forward Zaha has been negotiating with Barcelona with a desire to play in La Liga.

The Blaugrana would consider making an offer for the Ivorian who has been in impressive form this season.

The 30-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances across competitions.

It appears that Zaha wants to take a significant jump to a top European contender having previously plied his trade for United.

His time at Old Trafford was ultimately forgettable, as he managed just four appearances.

Barcelona may view Zaha as a replacement for Depay, and he boasts a similar profile to the Dutchman.

The Ivorian is pacey, has an eye for goal, and his movement has caused Premier League defenses all sorts of problems.

Zaha's contract with Palace expires next summer, and he is free to talk to clubs from abroad in January.

