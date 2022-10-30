Barcelona keen to sell forward to Serie A side in January - Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Depay, 28, has been on the transfer list since the summer window despite being the Blaugrana's La Liga top-scorer last season with 12 goals. Since the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, he has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou.

A versatile attacker renowned for his flair and directness, the Netherlands international has recently been linked with a host of clubs. However, Juventus are considered to be the frontrunners in the race after already expressing their interest in the player over the summer.

According to SPORT, Juventus are keen to reignite their interest in Depay to bolster their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification. The Bianconeri are currently said to have the facilities to offer the forward a contract in excess of €7 million net per season.

Depay, who is currently recovering from a thigh injury, has scored just one goal in three appearances for Barcelona in the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Barcelona could offload five other players after being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, as per Express. Apart from Depay, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres and Jordi Alba are also on the transfer list.

Andres Iniesta comments on the possibility of Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Speaking to TYC Sports, Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi could return to the Catalan giants in the future.

Lauding his former teammate, Iniesta said:

"The Messi of before and the one of now is different from all. He is number one. The only thing he has done is grow, improve himself, and make his teammates better. A team with Messi has a very important point to achieve victories and titles. I haven't seen anyone do the things he does."

Iniesta asserted that Messi could return to his boyhood club after the expiration of his current contract at the Parc des Princes. He concluded:

"Going back to Barcelona is never easy, but Leo can come back, it's still a possibility."

Messi, 35, guided the club to 35 trophies during his 17-year stint, registering 975 goal contributions in 778 matches in the process.

Under new PSG manager Christophe Galtier, the attacker has been in explosive form this season. He has netted 12 goals and contributed 13 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

