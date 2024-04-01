Barcelona keen on selling star player to ease financial situation - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are open to listening to offers for Raphinha to ease the club's financial situation.

Raphinha joined La Blaugrana from Leeds United in 2022 for a reported fee of €58 million. His numbers have been consistent since the transfer. The 27-year-old has so far scored 16 goals and has provided 22 assists in 79 appearances for Azulgrana. This season, Raphinha has made 29 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.

However, Raphinha hasn't been able to showcase his quality in crucial matches. That has been one of his main drawbacks in recent games. Xavi has often used Ferran Torres in the important games and has relied on Raphinha and young Lamine Yamal in the less difficult ones.

Barcelona, as per the aforementioned report, are open to listening to offers for Raphinha. The player, though, doesn't want to leave and is keen on proving his mettle. Raphinha is currently contracted with Azulgrana until the end of the 2026-27 season and Transfermarkt values the winger at a reported €50 million.

Barcelona set to hold contract talks with Sergi Roberto: Reports

According to Relevo, Barcelona are looking to initiate contract talks with Sergi Roberto's agent. The club captain's current deal is set to expire in the summer.

Barca initially didn't have any intention of extending Roberto's stay. However, the Spaniard has turned the tide in his favor, coming up with notable performances in the last few matches, which the club have monitored.

La Blaugrana are now looking to hold talks regarding what lies ahead for the player and he could even be offered a new deal. Roberto has scored thrice and laid out two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season. Since making his first team debut back in 2013, Roberto has so far scored 18 goals and provided 42 assists in 366 appearances for the Catalan giants.

