Barcelona keen on signing 21-year-old Panaman ace after scouting mission this season: Reports

Barcelona are planning to sign Panama defensive midfielder Edward Cedeno, according to SPORT. The 21-year-old joined Primera RFEF side Tarazona on loan from Potros del Este last summer and has been quite impressive so far.

Tarazona have an option to sign Cedeno permanently for €350,000 at the end of this season and are planning to exercise that option. However, they intend to sell the player immediately to one of his suitors.

Barcelona have been monitoring the player for a while and are likely to make a move at the end of this campaign. Cedeno was particularly impressive against Barca Athletic a few weeks ago, further justifying the Catalans' interest in his signature.

The Panama midfielder likes to operate in a pivot, shielding the backline, which makes him a good fit for the LaLiga giants' plans. Barcelona plans to integrate Cedeno into the reserves as a replacement for Pau Prim, who is set to leave this summer.

As per the aforementioned report, the Catalans want to acclimatize the Panama midfielder with the club's playing style and system before promoting him to the senior team. However, they are not the only club following the youngster at the moment.

The Camp Nou hierarchy are cautious about the entire process as Cedeno is one of many young players they are monitoring at the moment. A final decision regarding a move will only be taken at the end of the season.

Are Barcelona eyeing a Bundesliga star?

Kingsley Coman

Hansi Flick has asked Barcelona to secure the services of Kingsley Coman this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The German manager previously worked with the French forward during his time in charge at Bayern Munich.

Flick is eager to be reunited with his former player at Camp Nou this summer. The 28-year-old has been on the Catalans' radar for a while and they have now rekindled that interest on their manager's behest.

The LaLiga giants are planning for attacking reinforcements this year and Coman represents a fine option. The Frenchman has registered six goals and four assists from 34 games across competitions this season.

However, prising him away from the Allianz Arena won't be a walk in the park. Coman is under contract until 2027, and Bayern Munich are likely to demand a hefty fee to let him go.

Barcelona are in financial distress and cannot afford to break the bank for the Frenchman at the moment. As such, they are eyeing cost-effective alternatives for the job.

