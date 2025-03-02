Barcelona keen on signing €25 million star in the summer as Hansi Flick looks to bolster squad - Reports

Barcelona are considering a move for Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu, according to Mundo Deportivo. The LaLiga giants have apparently identified the Romanian as a possible cover for Jules Kounde.

The French defender has been a first team regular under Hansi Flick, registering three goals and eight assists from 39 games. However, the Catalans lack a proper backup for Kounde in the squad, with Hector Fort yet to impress.

Barcelona want to address the situation before the start of the new campaign and have identified Ratiu as an option. The 26-year-old has registered two goals and two assists from 25 games across competitions this season.

The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and want to prise him away this summer. Ratiu's contract expires in 2028, and he reportedly has a €25m price tag on his head.

Flick has already given his green signal to the move and Barcelona sporting director Deco has sprung into action. The Romanian's arrival could also help Kounde shift to his preferred centre-back position if required.

However, Ratiu isn't the only player being eyed for the position, with Monaco's Vanderson on the Catalans' wish list. The 23-year-old has also been quite impressive for the Ligue 1 club this season, registering two goals and four assists from 32 games across competitions. His contract also runs until 2028.

Why did Vitor Roque leave Barcelona?

Vitor Roque reportedly left Barcelona permanently this month to bolster his chances of appearing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to SPORT. The Brazilian initially arrived at Camp Nou from Athletico Paranaense in January 2022.

Billed as Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement, Vitor Roque was tipped for great things with the Catalans. However, he failed to live up to expectations and was shipped off on loan to Real Betis last summer.

The Brazilian was initially quite impressive at the Benito Villamarin, before losing prominence following the arrival of Cucho Hernandez. Meanwhile, Palmeiras arrived in the winter with a proposal to take him back to Brazil.

The player's camp was initially worried about the financial aspects of the deal. Vitor Roque was on a seven-year contract with Barcelona that saw him pocket €1.7m net yearly.

However, Palmeiras have reportedly offered him a five-year contract worth €2.5m gross per year. The Brazilian side pushed for a deal and managed to convince the player. The 20-year-old has now officially completed a move back to his nation, just over a year after arriving in Europe.

