Barcelona keen on signing Arsenal target who is available on a free transfer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal target and Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram this summer.

The Gunners are eying a free transfer for the French centre-forward, who is in the last four months of his contract at Borussia-Park. According to the Sun (h/t CaughtOffside), Barca have now thrown their name into the hat for his signature.

The 25-year-old could be one of the hottest prospects available on the free market this summer. The Blaugrana only have Robert Lewandowski as a recognized No. 9 after Memphis Depay's move to Atletico Madrid in January.

Thuram, who can also play down the flanks, could also reportedly be a replacement for Ansu Fati and/or Ferran Torres if they were to leave this summer. He represented France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and featured in the final, where his team lost to Argentina on penalties.

Fabrizio Romano



Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: "We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go", told Sport1. Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January.

The nine-cap France international has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 24 games for Die Fohlen this season. Borussia Monchengladbach, however, are 10th in the Bundesliga table and are set to miss out on European football next season.

Hence, a move to a club such as Barcelona or Arsenal could help the former Guingamp forward showcase his skills on the biggest stage in club football. Both teams lead their respective league tables at this point in the season.

The Gunners could use Thuram to add even more depth to their frontline. Only Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who are currently out injured, are manager Mikel Arteta's options in the No. 9 position.

His father, Lilian Thuram, notably represented Barcelona from 2006 to 2008. It remains to be seen if this will have any effect on his son's decision when he chooses his next club this summer.

Mikel Arteta admits he 'loves' 27-year-old star who left Arsenal for Barcelona last year

Hector Bellerin left Arsenal after 11 years with the club when he returned to Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

Squawka



◉ 2-0 vs Spurs

◉ 1-1 vs Spurs

◉ 2-2 vs Arsenal



Sporting's three games vs. English opponents in European competition this season:
◉ 2-0 vs Spurs
◉ 1-1 vs Spurs
◉ 2-2 vs Arsenal
North London can't beat them.

His return to Barca turned out to be nothing short of a disaster. Bellerin was allowed to join Sporting CP in January on a permanent transfer after playing just 141 minutes of league football this term for Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting CP on 9 March, manager Mikel Arteta said (h/t TheBootRoom):

"Regarding Hector: absolutely love the person, love the player; he was a really important player for our club – he left something beyond just his career but as a person in our football club."

Bellerin missed the game due to an injury as his team secured a 2-2 first-leg round-of-16 draw against the Gunners at home.

