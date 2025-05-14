Barcelona keen to strengthen squad in 3 key areas in the summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona are planning to make three additions to their squad this summer, according to ESPN. The Catalans want a new left winger, a center back, and a full-back ahead of the new season.
The LaLiga giants have enjoyed a tremendous season under Hansi Flick, winning the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana. They are also a step away from clinching the league, and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals.
Barcelona are happy with the team's progress and are already planning to hand Flick key reinforcements over the summer. Sporting CP director Deco is leading the charge for new signings and is chalking out financial plans for the upcoming transfer window.
A new left-forward has long been on the club's plans, with Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford and Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams on their radar. Liverpool's Luis Diaz is another option for the Catalans, although it is believed that the Colombian could sign an extension at Anfield.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are also considering defensive reinforcements, despite a plethora of defenders at their disposal. Barcelona are expecting departures at the back this summer and are subsequently looking for replacements.
Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, who is due to become a free agent, is apparently on the Catalans' wish list. However, recent reports suggest that the German defender could be on his way to Bayern Munich.
Finally, the Blaugrana also want to rope in a new full-back to provide cover for Jules Kounde. Almeria speedster Marc Pubill and Rayo Vallecano's Andrei Ratiu have been identified as options.
Will Wojciech Szczesny stay at Barcelona beyond the summer?
Wojciech Szczesny has admitted that he has an offer on the table to extend his stay at Barcelona. The Catalans convinced the Polish custodian to come out of retirement last October to help them deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury. Szczesny has since registered 13 clean sheets from 29 games, but his contract expires this summer.
Speaking recently to Canal+ Poland, the 35-year-old added that he hasn't decided on his future yet.
“I’m not hiding the fact that I was offered a two-year extension. But I have to decide with my family what’s best for us. I owe it to my family, to my wife, to make these decisions together, so I haven’t made any yet,” said Szczesny.
Szczesny's extension at Barcelona could mark the end of Inaki Pena's stay at the club.