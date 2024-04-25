Barcelona keen to tie down 18-year-old attacker with new deal in the summer - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are keen on tying 18-year-old forward Marc Guiu down to a new deal in the summer.

La Blaugrana's summer plans are set for a new shift as Xavi is set to stay as the manager for at least another year. With Xavi staying, the club are expected to stick with their strategy of relying on young up-and-coming academy players.

Guiu stole the spotlight when he netted against Athletic Bilbao in his senior debut back in October. Guiu has made seven appearances for Barca's senior team this season, scoring twice.

The forward is highly rated inside the club and La Blaugrana are expected to hand the player a new deal in the summer. His current deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Guiu is behind Robert Lewandowski and Vitor Roque in Barcelona's pecking order. However, he is reportedly keen on avoiding a permanent departure from the club. The Spaniard is understood to be open to a loan move in the near future. With Xavi set to stay, the player could even get an extended run in the first team.

Barcelona don't rule out sending Vitor Roque on loan: reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are open to the idea of sending Vitor Roque on loan. The 19-year-old forward joined the club in January as he completed a €61 million move from Atlético Paranaense.

Roque has since scored twice in 13 appearances, amassing just 310 minutes of game time. The consensus belief at Barca is that the talented Brazilian youngster needs more first team minutes to grow.

Hence, sending Roque on loan could be essential to the player's future development. Robert Lewandowski is still going strong and Marc Guiu is also present as a back-up striker. Fans will keep a keen eye on what decision Xavi will take regarding the 19-year-old's future.

Making the jump from Brazilian football to a club like La Blaugrana isn't easy for anybody. Considering Roque is still 19, loan experience could help him get accustomed to the gruelling intensity of European football.