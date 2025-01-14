Barcelona keeping tabs on 21-year-old Bundesliga star wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on 21-year-old RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who is also wanted by Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea. La Blaugrana are keen to sign a new striker to provide competition and cover for the aging Robert Lewandowski in the coming seasons.

A report from Spanish outlet Cadena SER has revealed that the Spanish giants consider Slovenia international Sesko to be an ideal target to replace Lewandowski. The young striker has established himself as a leading striker in the German top flight, resulting in interest from a number of clubs.

Sesko turned down a move to Arsenal in the summer of 2024, instead choosing to extend his stay with Leipzig, where he was assured of continued development. The young marksman has been in fine form this season, with his tally of seven goals and two assists in 16 league appearances attracting several sides.

Barcelona have become the latest club to be linked with the young striker, joining the likes of Chelsea and the Gunners in their interest in him. Hansi Flick's side see him as the perfect profile to eventually replace the 36-year-old Lewandowski and complement their young squad.

Sesko is known for his elite ball striking, his pace and physicality, and his ability to link up play. The striker, formerly of RB Salzburg, will command a handsome price when he does leave Leipzig, potentially in the summer. It remains to be seen if Barcelona can tempt him to join them and beat his other suitors to his signature.

Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea all interested in Premier League star - Reports

A report from Fichajes.net has revealed that the trio of Barcelona, Arsenal, and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Newcastle United star Alexander Isak ahead of a possible move. The Sweden international has emerged as one of the finest frontmen in England, driving an increased interest in him.

Isak has tormented the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal this season, scoring against both sides in domestic competitions in England. His form has caught the eye of the Spanish giants too, as well, as they seek a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Newcastle United will ask for around €150 million to sanction an exit for Isak, who has contributed 15 goals and four assists in 22 appearances this season. The 25-year-old appears primed to move to a bigger team and the Magpies will only let him leave if their valuation is met.

