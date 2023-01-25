Barcelona keeping tabs on 5 Manchester City stars who are unhappy with Pep Guardiola: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on five Manchester City stars who are unhappy with life under manager Pep Guardiola. As reported by Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito TV, the five Manchester City players are Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, and Bernardo Silva.

Apart from Walker, the other four players have been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past as well.

Bernardo Silva has been a major target for the Catalan giants for quite some time now and Xavi Hernandez's side made attempts to sign him last summer.

While the move failed to materialize due to Barcelona's financial struggles, they have reportedly reignited interest in the Portugal international. The versatile midfielder has not started in three of Manchester City’s last four games in all competitions and is reportedly frustrated with Pep Guardiola.

17 @DxBruyneSZN The amount of city fans that have turned on Cancelo and Bernardo Silva is unbelievable even though they’ve done so much for the club. They’ll be back to their best The amount of city fans that have turned on Cancelo and Bernardo Silva is unbelievable even though they’ve done so much for the club. They’ll be back to their best https://t.co/4sbV3IzisB

Ilkay Gundogan could be the most attainable target for the Blaugrana considering his deal with the Cityzens expires this summer. Guardiola is keen on keeping the German at the club. However, reports suggest that the former Borussia Dortmund star is willing to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Aymeric Laporte is also a player who has attracted their attention in the past. The Spain international has lost prominence at Manchester City this season having struggled with injury problems of late.

Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker have both seen their game time reduced this season, particularly in recent weeks. With the La Liga giants desperately looking to bolster the right-back area, both Walker and Cancelo could be excellent options for them.

Manchester City failed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021 because of Barcelona

Manchester City reportedly failed to sign Ronaldo in the summer of 2021 because of Barcelona's transfer activity. As per the Manchester Evening News, the Cityzens failed to land the Portugal international as they could not offload Raheem Sterling.

The Blaugrana were strongly linked with a move for Sterling at the time but failed to reach an agreement with the England international. Ronaldo eventually joined the Cityzens' rivals Manchester United in the summer transfer window in 2021.

Kick Off @KickOffMagazine



It has been claimed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola DID want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before he returned to Manchester United, but a situation involving Raheem Sterling scuppered the move.



More here! bit.ly/3kJ0rlb Wow, he almost played for Pep after all!It has been claimed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola DID want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before he returned to Manchester United, but a situation involving Raheem Sterling scuppered the move.More here! Wow, he almost played for Pep after all!It has been claimed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola DID want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before he returned to Manchester United, but a situation involving Raheem Sterling scuppered the move. 😲More here! ▶ bit.ly/3kJ0rlb https://t.co/2SgpzzF8Cu

It was widely speculated that Ronaldo's move to the Etihad broke down due to Guardiola's reluctance to sign the Portuguese superstar. However, the Manchester Evening News report claims that the former Barca boss was more than happy to join forces with the Real Madrid legend.

